Amenities

recently renovated pool elevator furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Quiet and very well-located unit. Complete renovated and lovely furnished unit in Bay Harbor Island, just walking distance to the best elementary school in south Florida. Plus, the Bay Harbor Shops, the Harding Avenue Shops, and Houses of Worship. This completely renovated two bedrooms unit included 3 LED Samsung, 2 mattress Bed, huge walking closet, laundry at the unit and much more. Completely renovated floor, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms. Fully furnished. MUST TO SEE!