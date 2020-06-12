/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:10 AM
251 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10185 Collins Ave
10185 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SW CORNER WITH NICE VIEW. BUILDING HAS BEEN RENOVATED. FULL SERVICE BUILDING. GYM, SOCIAL ROOM, POOL, JACUZZI, VALET PARKING. PAYMENT INCLUDES INTERNET AND CABLE
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9703 Collins Ave
9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$17,600
1895 sqft
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10275 Collins Ave
10275 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful apartment with direct ocean views. The building is newly remodeled with great amenities. Gym, Sauna, Steam, Theater, pool, beach service and mini market. The unit can be rented for 6 months for $6000 a month or for 1 year for $4500 month.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9801 Collins Ave
9801 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
AVAILABLE immediately, Totally renovated, Large white ceramic tiles throughout. Breathtaking direct ocean views. from all rooms. TURN key.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1100 100th St
1100 100th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
MOVE-IN TODAY TO THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS BRAND NEW BUILDING !!! LOCATED IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND, A HIGH-END NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO BAL HARBOR SHOPS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 94th St
1020 94th St, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous apartment, premium LOCATION IN the hearth of Bay harbor. All remodeled, brand new floors, stain steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bathrooms, all painted ready to move in!!.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9721 E Bay Harbor Dr
9721 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
Spacious waterfront apartment in a boutique building. New carpet, huge walk-in closet and 2 small closets in Master Bedroom. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. Partial bay view, 1 assigned parking, big STORAGE closet in the same floor.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10203 Collins Ave
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,900
Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9250 W Bay Harbor Dr
9250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Beautiful 2/2 with amazing views! of the Bay and Indian Creek! This condo was totally renovated with marble and Brazilian cherry floors, custom closets, cabinets and bathrooms. Impact windows. Gourmet kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9064 Collins Ave
9064 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Great apartment for rent in charming Surfside building. Wood floors throughout. Tile floors in kitchen. Gas stove. Art deco bathrooms. Private parking lot for tenants with decal only.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10205 Collins Ave
10205 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1075 93rd St
1075 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Quiet and very well-located unit. Complete renovated and lovely furnished unit in Bay Harbor Island, just walking distance to the best elementary school in south Florida. Plus, the Bay Harbor Shops, the Harding Avenue Shops, and Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2640 NE 135th St
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
PRIME LOCATION NEAR FIU AND BARRY UNIVERSITY, NEXT TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT NATURE TRAILS IN MIAMI, VERY WELL MAINTANED BUILDING, SWIMMING POOL OVERLOOKING THE CANAL, THIS CONDO HAS UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, BALCONY FACING THE PARK,
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
Club
1025 92nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
New 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment NE corner unit. Stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, interior closets, roller blackout blinds, Wine cooler. Open floorplan gives you a great opportunity to create different spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1035 94th St
1035 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 BEDROOM 2BATH GARDEN STYLE BUILDING. EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW. KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, PORCELIN FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C. GAS STOVE. NEW LANDSCAPING. (NOSATELITE DISCS). 1/2 MONTH COMMISSION EACH REALTOR. NO RENEWALS ON COMMISSION.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8877 Collins Ave
8877 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Oceanfront Surfside 2 bedroom at a reasonable cost.... excellent location, very nice sized, clean and well maintained condition has washer and dryer... includes internet and cable tv...
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10081 W Bay Harbor Dr
10081 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Wow! Spacious and Clean 2/2 condo on W Bay Harbor Dr...
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully remodeled, modern, partial furnished 2BR/2.5 bath in heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large closets! Very spacious. Gym. Sauna. BBQ (new) 1 parking space more guests. Storage. Bike and kayak storage area.
