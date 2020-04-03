All apartments in Bal Harbour
Last updated April 3 2020

9801 Collins Ave

9801 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

9801 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14N · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
AVAILABLE immediately, Totally renovated, Large white ceramic tiles throughout. Breathtaking direct ocean views. from all rooms.
TURN key.
Building offers 5 stars amenities such as valet parking, 24hr security, bellman, pool & beach service, fitness center, library, 3 tennis courts, outdoor playground, restaurant, hair salon & spa, etc. Extra storage
Across from the renowned Bal Harbour Shops , walking to restaurants et convenience stores.
Also available for 6 months seasonal at $5000.00 Per Month . starting Dec 1st 2019
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATIONs
Across from the renowned Bal Harbour Shops , walking to restaurants et convenience stores.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATIONs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

