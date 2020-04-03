9801 Collins Ave

Amenities
AVAILABLE immediately, Totally renovated, Large white ceramic tiles throughout. Breathtaking direct ocean views. from all rooms.
TURN key.
Building offers 5 stars amenities such as valet parking, 24hr security, bellman, pool & beach service, fitness center, library, 3 tennis courts, outdoor playground, restaurant, hair salon & spa, etc. Extra storage
Across from the renowned Bal Harbour Shops , walking to restaurants et convenience stores.
Also available for 6 months seasonal at $5000.00 Per Month . starting Dec 1st 2019
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATIONs
