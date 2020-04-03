9801 Collins Ave

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking playground pool hot tub tennis court valet service

AVAILABLE immediately, Totally renovated, Large white ceramic tiles throughout. Breathtaking direct ocean views. from all rooms.

TURN key.

Building offers 5 stars amenities such as valet parking, 24hr security, bellman, pool & beach service, fitness center, library, 3 tennis courts, outdoor playground, restaurant, hair salon & spa, etc. Extra storage

Across from the renowned Bal Harbour Shops , walking to restaurants et convenience stores.

Also available for 6 months seasonal at $5000.00 Per Month . starting Dec 1st 2019

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATIONs

