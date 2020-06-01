9601 Collins

Amenities
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean. Unit is a 2 bedroom that has been converted to a 3 bedroom. Electric shutters throughout unit. Located directly in front of Bal Harbour shops, and the beach where one can enjoy a variety of restaurants, shops and entertainment. Amenities include: concierge, pool, spa, private beach club, restaurant, tennis, fitness center, valet, etc.