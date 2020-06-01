All apartments in Bal Harbour
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:12 PM

9601 Collins

9601 Collins Avenue · (305) 778-7343
Location

9601 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$9,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean. Unit is a 2 bedroom that has been converted to a 3 bedroom. Electric shutters throughout unit. Located directly in front of Bal Harbour shops, and the beach where one can enjoy a variety of restaurants, shops and entertainment. Amenities include: concierge, pool, spa, private beach club, restaurant, tennis, fitness center, valet, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Collins have any available units?
9601 Collins has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9601 Collins have?
Some of 9601 Collins's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 Collins currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Collins isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Collins pet-friendly?
No, 9601 Collins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 9601 Collins offer parking?
No, 9601 Collins does not offer parking.
Does 9601 Collins have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9601 Collins offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Collins have a pool?
Yes, 9601 Collins has a pool.
Does 9601 Collins have accessible units?
No, 9601 Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Collins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9601 Collins has units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 Collins have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 Collins does not have units with air conditioning.
