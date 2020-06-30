10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N

Amenities

Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building. This property sits on the 11th floor and features a private elevator, oversized balcony, gorgeous city & bay water views and complimentary valet parking services. Low maintenance fees compared to neighboring buildings. The unit can be sold with or without furniture and has additional storage. This pet-friendly building has an array of amenities that include, Olympic-style lap pool & additional relaxation pool, pool-side indoor/outdoor cabanas, in-house Ballerina restaurant, tennis courts & beachside service, cinema, pet grooming/spa located in the building, dog walks, in-home feeding, pet sitting, play time, socialization services & training. Very Easy to Show.