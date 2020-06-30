All apartments in Bal Harbour
Find more places like 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bal Harbour, FL
/
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N

10203 Collins Ave · (855) 668-8773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bal Harbour
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$14,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building. This property sits on the 11th floor and features a private elevator, oversized balcony, gorgeous city & bay water views and complimentary valet parking services. Low maintenance fees compared to neighboring buildings. The unit can be sold with or without furniture and has additional storage. This pet-friendly building has an array of amenities that include, Olympic-style lap pool & additional relaxation pool, pool-side indoor/outdoor cabanas, in-house Ballerina restaurant, tennis courts & beachside service, cinema, pet grooming/spa located in the building, dog walks, in-home feeding, pet sitting, play time, socialization services & training. Very Easy to Show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N have any available units?
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N has a unit available for $14,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N have?
Some of 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N is pet friendly.
Does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N offer parking?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N offers parking.
Does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N have a pool?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N has a pool.
Does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N have accessible units?
No, 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bal Harbour 1 BedroomsBal Harbour 2 BedroomsBal Harbour Apartments with Pools
Bal Harbour Apartments with Washer-DryersBal Harbour Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FL
Goulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLAtlantis, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity