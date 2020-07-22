All apartments in Azalea Park
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

128 Japonica Drive

128 Japonica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 Japonica Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Japonica Drive have any available units?
128 Japonica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
Is 128 Japonica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 Japonica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Japonica Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Japonica Drive is pet friendly.
Does 128 Japonica Drive offer parking?
No, 128 Japonica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 128 Japonica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Japonica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Japonica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 128 Japonica Drive has a pool.
Does 128 Japonica Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 Japonica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Japonica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Japonica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Japonica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Japonica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
