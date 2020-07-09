7347 AZALEA COVE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the community of Azalea Cove, very near the 417/408 and Valencia Community College East. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a formal living room, dining room/family room combination and kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The generous Master Suite offers double sinks in the master bath. There is an inside utility with cabinets and washer and dryer included. The living spaces feature neutral tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.