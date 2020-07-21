876 GRAND HUGHEY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom boasts a large tub to soak in, and the screened patio in back is great for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the HOA provides a pool and tot lot for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!