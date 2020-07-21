All apartments in Apopka
876 GRAND HUGHEY COURT
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

876 GRAND HUGHEY COURT

876 Grand Hughey Court · No Longer Available
Location

876 Grand Hughey Court, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom boasts a large tub to soak in, and the screened patio in back is great for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the HOA provides a pool and tot lot for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

