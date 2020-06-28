All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE

811 Ashworth Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

811 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

cable included
garage
stainless steel
pool
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Great, VACANT 3/2.5, 2 CAR GARAGE, town-home in the Overlook at Parkside gated community! Open floor plan, upon entering, you are greeted by the living room/dining room combo (CARPET IS SCHEDULED TO BE REPLACED WITH TILE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, THIS MONTH). The kitchen has beautiful 42" solid wood cherry cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you will find volume ceilings and plenty of closet space in each bedroom. A double vanity sink and glass-enclosed shower in the Master Bathroom. A sparkling community pool and free basic cable/internet for all residents are great features as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include cable included, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College