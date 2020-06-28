811 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Great, VACANT 3/2.5, 2 CAR GARAGE, town-home in the Overlook at Parkside gated community! Open floor plan, upon entering, you are greeted by the living room/dining room combo (CARPET IS SCHEDULED TO BE REPLACED WITH TILE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, THIS MONTH). The kitchen has beautiful 42" solid wood cherry cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you will find volume ceilings and plenty of closet space in each bedroom. A double vanity sink and glass-enclosed shower in the Master Bathroom. A sparkling community pool and free basic cable/internet for all residents are great features as well!