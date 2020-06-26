805 Valleyway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Former Model Pool Home W/4 Bedrms In Apopka For Rent (See Terms) -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1899.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1999.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1999.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1899mo

805 Valleyway Drive

Apopka, Florida 32712

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



Subdivision: Oak Hill Reserve

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 2616

Year Built: 2005



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Very Clean Property

*Two Story Single Family Home

*3 Car Garage

*Former Model Home!!!

*Upstairs Bonus Area Too!

*Modern Colors Open & Bright

*Conservation Lot

*No Rear Neighbors

*Do Not Wait Wont Last Long!

*Screened In POOL

*In-Ground POOL

*Screened In Patio

*Exceptionally Maintained

*Master Bedroom Downstairs

*Huge Master Suite

*Master Bath Separate Shower / Tub

*Master Bedroom Garden Tub & Double Vanity

*4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms

*Granite Countertops

*42 Cabinets

*Eat In Kitchen

*Upgraded Kitchen

*Hardwood Flooring

*Tile Flooring

*Tile In Wet Areas

*NO Carpet!

*Interior Laundry / Utility Room

*Upgrades Throughout!

*Serene Country Living

*Wired For Alarm

*Ceiling fans In Many Rooms

*Oversized Lot!!

*COMMUNITY Pool!!

*COMMUNITY Clubhouse

*COMMUNITY Park

*COMMUNITY Playground

*COMMUNITY Walking Trail

*JUST 25 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando

*JUST 10 MINUTES To Sandford Airport

*CONVENIENT To I-4, 429, 414, 441

*JUST MINUTES To Walt Disney World

*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping, Schools

*CONVENIENT To A Rated Wolf Lake Elementary School

*CONVENIENT To Downtown Apopka, Maitland & Altamonte Springs

*JUST 10 MINUTES To Wekiva Springs State Park

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Fridge INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*Sorry, No Students

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 W, Continue on FL-408 W. Take FL-429 N to Vick Rd, Follow Vick Rd to Valleyway Dr, Destination will be on the right.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



(RLNE2199507)