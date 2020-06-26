All apartments in Apopka
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
805 Valleyway Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

805 Valleyway Drive

805 Valleyway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Valleyway Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Former Model Pool Home W/4 Bedrms In Apopka For Rent (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1899.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1999.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1999.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1899mo
805 Valleyway Drive
Apopka, Florida 32712
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Oak Hill Reserve
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 2616
Year Built: 2005

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Very Clean Property
*Two Story Single Family Home
*3 Car Garage
*Former Model Home!!!
*Upstairs Bonus Area Too!
*Modern Colors Open & Bright
*Conservation Lot
*No Rear Neighbors
*Do Not Wait Wont Last Long!
*Screened In POOL
*In-Ground POOL
*Screened In Patio
*Exceptionally Maintained
*Master Bedroom Downstairs
*Huge Master Suite
*Master Bath Separate Shower / Tub
*Master Bedroom Garden Tub & Double Vanity
*4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms
*Granite Countertops
*42 Cabinets
*Eat In Kitchen
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*NO Carpet!
*Interior Laundry / Utility Room
*Upgrades Throughout!
*Serene Country Living
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling fans In Many Rooms
*Oversized Lot!!
*COMMUNITY Pool!!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Walking Trail
*JUST 25 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 10 MINUTES To Sandford Airport
*CONVENIENT To I-4, 429, 414, 441
*JUST MINUTES To Walt Disney World
*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping, Schools
*CONVENIENT To A Rated Wolf Lake Elementary School
*CONVENIENT To Downtown Apopka, Maitland & Altamonte Springs
*JUST 10 MINUTES To Wekiva Springs State Park
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 W, Continue on FL-408 W. Take FL-429 N to Vick Rd, Follow Vick Rd to Valleyway Dr, Destination will be on the right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE2199507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Valleyway Drive have any available units?
805 Valleyway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Valleyway Drive have?
Some of 805 Valleyway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Valleyway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Valleyway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Valleyway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Valleyway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Valleyway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Valleyway Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Valleyway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Valleyway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Valleyway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 805 Valleyway Drive has a pool.
Does 805 Valleyway Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 805 Valleyway Drive has accessible units.
Does 805 Valleyway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Valleyway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
