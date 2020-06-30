613 Cheviot Ct. Orange County

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

4BD/3BA POOL HOME - APOPKA - ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE - Fabulous home in popular community! This beautiful 4BD/3BA pool home has the best floor plan to accommodate you and your family! Master suite, den and living room on one side of the house, dining room, kitchen, family room,3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the other side. Huge kitchen has an eat-in area and is open to the family room with fireplace and opens to the covered porch and screened pool. Entertain for hours inside and out! Brand New Paint.



Application fees are non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5523701)