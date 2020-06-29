570 Honeysuckle Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Apopka Home ** ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT** - Charming 3/2 spacious home in Apopka. Large layout, plenty of room for family and guests. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and features a roomy screened in porch, large back yard, fruit trees, fenced yard, 2 car garage, and washer/dryer included. Call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing today!



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5431994)