Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

570 Honeysuckle Ct

570 Honeysuckle Court · No Longer Available
Location

570 Honeysuckle Court, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Apopka Home ** ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT** - Charming 3/2 spacious home in Apopka. Large layout, plenty of room for family and guests. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and features a roomy screened in porch, large back yard, fruit trees, fenced yard, 2 car garage, and washer/dryer included. Call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing today!

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5431994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Honeysuckle Ct have any available units?
570 Honeysuckle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 570 Honeysuckle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
570 Honeysuckle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Honeysuckle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 570 Honeysuckle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 570 Honeysuckle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 570 Honeysuckle Ct offers parking.
Does 570 Honeysuckle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 Honeysuckle Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Honeysuckle Ct have a pool?
No, 570 Honeysuckle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 570 Honeysuckle Ct have accessible units?
No, 570 Honeysuckle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Honeysuckle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Honeysuckle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Honeysuckle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Honeysuckle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

