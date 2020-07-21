All apartments in Apopka
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

513 Climbing Ivy Court

513 Climbing Ivy Court · No Longer Available
Apopka
2 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Gyms
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location

513 Climbing Ivy Court, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 Townhome In Gated Overlook Of Parkside - Two-story townhome in the gated community of the Overlook of Parkside, neighboring Errol Estates in Apopka. This spacious home has a living room/dining room, kitchen with a pantry, laundry closet with full washer and dryer, and a double-car garage. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, laundry room and half bath on the first floor. The community is gated community and offers a community pool. According to public records, the total square feet is approximately 1,998, and the heated square feet is 1,740. This property is located near shopping, restaurants, 441 and TR 429 for a faster commute. Call now for an appointment.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5294748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Climbing Ivy Court have any available units?
513 Climbing Ivy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 513 Climbing Ivy Court currently offering any rent specials?
513 Climbing Ivy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Climbing Ivy Court pet-friendly?
No, 513 Climbing Ivy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 513 Climbing Ivy Court offer parking?
Yes, 513 Climbing Ivy Court offers parking.
Does 513 Climbing Ivy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Climbing Ivy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Climbing Ivy Court have a pool?
Yes, 513 Climbing Ivy Court has a pool.
Does 513 Climbing Ivy Court have accessible units?
No, 513 Climbing Ivy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Climbing Ivy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Climbing Ivy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Climbing Ivy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Climbing Ivy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
