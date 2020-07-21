513 Climbing Ivy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3/2.5 Townhome In Gated Overlook Of Parkside - Two-story townhome in the gated community of the Overlook of Parkside, neighboring Errol Estates in Apopka. This spacious home has a living room/dining room, kitchen with a pantry, laundry closet with full washer and dryer, and a double-car garage. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, laundry room and half bath on the first floor. The community is gated community and offers a community pool. According to public records, the total square feet is approximately 1,998, and the heated square feet is 1,740. This property is located near shopping, restaurants, 441 and TR 429 for a faster commute. Call now for an appointment.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



