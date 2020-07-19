All apartments in Apopka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

495 Lancer Oak Drive

495 Lancer Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

495 Lancer Oak Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Lancer Oak Drive have any available units?
495 Lancer Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 495 Lancer Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
495 Lancer Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Lancer Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 495 Lancer Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 495 Lancer Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 495 Lancer Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 495 Lancer Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Lancer Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Lancer Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 495 Lancer Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 495 Lancer Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 495 Lancer Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Lancer Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Lancer Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 495 Lancer Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 Lancer Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
