Apopka, FL
4307 TIGRIS DRIVE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

4307 TIGRIS DRIVE

4307 Tigris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4307 Tigris Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Welcome Home! Enjoy this move in ready new home 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage. Features include 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with new soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, bathrooms have stone counter tops! All common areas have tile! Master suite is very spacious with a tray ceiling and master bathroom comes with his and hers sinks, walk in shower and a large walk in closet. This spacious three way split floor plan offers single story living at its best. Walking distance to Northwest Recreations Complex with lake, picnic and sports areas. Rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4307 TIGRIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
Some of 4307 TIGRIS DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
No, 4307 TIGRIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Yes, 4307 TIGRIS DRIVE offers parking.
Yes, 4307 TIGRIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
