4307 TIGRIS DRIVE

Welcome Home! Enjoy this move in ready new home 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage. Features include 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with new soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, bathrooms have stone counter tops! All common areas have tile! Master suite is very spacious with a tray ceiling and master bathroom comes with his and hers sinks, walk in shower and a large walk in closet. This spacious three way split floor plan offers single story living at its best. Walking distance to Northwest Recreations Complex with lake, picnic and sports areas. Rent today!