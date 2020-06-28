All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 3920 Long Branch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
3920 Long Branch Lane
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3920 Long Branch Lane

3920 Long Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3920 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in Rock Springs Ridge at 3920 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL 32712 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home at 3920 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL 32712
Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-341-6300

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to arguz.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: 429 North from Winter Garden, Exit Kelly Park Road, Right onto W Kelly Park Road, Right onto Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Left onto Spinfisher Dr., Right onto Spinning Wheel Dr., right onto Degraw, Right onto Rolling Hills Ln., Left onto Kilmarnock Dr., Left onto Long Branch Ln.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Long Branch Lane have any available units?
3920 Long Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Long Branch Lane have?
Some of 3920 Long Branch Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Long Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Long Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Long Branch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Long Branch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 3920 Long Branch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Long Branch Lane offers parking.
Does 3920 Long Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Long Branch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Long Branch Lane have a pool?
No, 3920 Long Branch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Long Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 3920 Long Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Long Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Long Branch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College