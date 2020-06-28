Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in Rock Springs Ridge at 3920 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL 32712 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home at 3920 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL 32712

Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-341-6300



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to arguz.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: 429 North from Winter Garden, Exit Kelly Park Road, Right onto W Kelly Park Road, Right onto Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Left onto Spinfisher Dr., Right onto Spinning Wheel Dr., right onto Degraw, Right onto Rolling Hills Ln., Left onto Kilmarnock Dr., Left onto Long Branch Ln.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5114792)