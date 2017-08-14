2428 Pickford Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location right off 429. Spacious home lots of room for the whole family. There is a large foyer up stairs for a great entertaining area. The home has one bedroom down stairs and the rest are up stairs. This home offers two master suits . The downstairs has a dining area and a open kitchen over looking the living area. Oh and best of all the lawn care is included.

Cornerstone Academy Charter

Grades:K-8

Distance:17.6 mi



Cornerstone Charter Academy High School

Grades:9-12

Distance:17.5 mi