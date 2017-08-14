All apartments in Apopka
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:15 PM

2428 Pickford Circle

2428 Pickford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Pickford Circle, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location right off 429. Spacious home lots of room for the whole family. There is a large foyer up stairs for a great entertaining area. The home has one bedroom down stairs and the rest are up stairs. This home offers two master suits . The downstairs has a dining area and a open kitchen over looking the living area. Oh and best of all the lawn care is included.
GreatSchools rating nearby

Cornerstone Academy Charter
Grades:K-8
Distance:17.6 mi

Cornerstone Charter Academy High School
Grades:9-12
Distance:17.5 mi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Pickford Circle have any available units?
2428 Pickford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Pickford Circle have?
Some of 2428 Pickford Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Pickford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Pickford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Pickford Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Pickford Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Pickford Circle offer parking?
No, 2428 Pickford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2428 Pickford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Pickford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Pickford Circle have a pool?
No, 2428 Pickford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Pickford Circle have accessible units?
No, 2428 Pickford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Pickford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Pickford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
