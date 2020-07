Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further for your dream home! This open floor plan is lined with durable and waterproof vinyl plank floors and sleek tile in the living and kitchen spaces. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, stainless steel appliances, and bright modern cabinetry. Don't miss the spacious and fenced backyard. Apply today!