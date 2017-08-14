All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 2086 Carpathian Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
2086 Carpathian Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2086 Carpathian Dr

2086 Carpathian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2086 Carpathian Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
4BR 2BA in Apopka community of Country Crossing at Spring Ridge, with 2 car garage and screened in porch!!! - 4BR 2BA in Apopka community of Country Crossing at Spring Ridge, with 2 car garage and screened in porch!!! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this home that features VAULTED CEILINGS, TILE FLOORS throughout main areas with laminate in bedrooms, combination living room/dining room at entry, breakfast nook off kitchen. FAMILY ROOM in rear, breakfast bar seating, inside utility with W/D hookups. Master bath offers GARDEN TUB/shower combo, and plenty of counter space. Attached 2 car garage. Owner will consider one dog, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. LOCATION allows for easy access to FL-429, FL-441, Wekiva Springs State Park and more!!. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today..

Copy and paste link below to schedule a showing!
https://showmojo.com/l/8406def0f9

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5365313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2086 Carpathian Dr have any available units?
2086 Carpathian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2086 Carpathian Dr have?
Some of 2086 Carpathian Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2086 Carpathian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2086 Carpathian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2086 Carpathian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2086 Carpathian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2086 Carpathian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2086 Carpathian Dr offers parking.
Does 2086 Carpathian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2086 Carpathian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2086 Carpathian Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2086 Carpathian Dr has a pool.
Does 2086 Carpathian Dr have accessible units?
No, 2086 Carpathian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2086 Carpathian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2086 Carpathian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College