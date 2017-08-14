2086 Carpathian Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

4BR 2BA in Apopka community of Country Crossing at Spring Ridge, with 2 car garage and screened in porch!!! - 4BR 2BA in Apopka community of Country Crossing at Spring Ridge, with 2 car garage and screened in porch!!! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this home that features VAULTED CEILINGS, TILE FLOORS throughout main areas with laminate in bedrooms, combination living room/dining room at entry, breakfast nook off kitchen. FAMILY ROOM in rear, breakfast bar seating, inside utility with W/D hookups. Master bath offers GARDEN TUB/shower combo, and plenty of counter space. Attached 2 car garage. Owner will consider one dog, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. LOCATION allows for easy access to FL-429, FL-441, Wekiva Springs State Park and more!!. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today..



Copy and paste link below to schedule a showing!

https://showmojo.com/l/8406def0f9



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5365313)