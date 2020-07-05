1739 Chatham Cir

Beautiful home for rent in the Chelsea Parc subdivision. Ceramic tiles throughout living areas with laminate floors throughout bedrooms. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Close to US 441 and the Maitland Exchange. Property is available for a 6 month lease or potentially month to month. Please contact me if you have any questions or would like to see the property. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51598 Property Id 51598
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5701140)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
