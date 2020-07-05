1739 Chatham Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Beuatiful Home in Apopka - Property Id: 51598



Beautiful home for rent in the Chelsea Parc subdivision. Ceramic tiles throughout living areas with laminate floors throughout bedrooms. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Close to US 441 and the Maitland Exchange. Property is available for a 6 month lease or potentially month to month. Please contact me if you have any questions or would like to see the property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51598

Property Id 51598



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701140)