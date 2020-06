Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage pet friendly

1673 Scrub Jay Rd, Nice 4/2 in Maudehelen with 2 car garage. - 1673 Scrub Jay Rd, Nice 4/2 in Maudehelen with 2 car garage. New carpet throughout eating space within the kitchen plus all appliances. The community has basketball courts and a playground. The tenant will maintain the lawn care.Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2304895)