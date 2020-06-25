All apartments in Apopka
143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE

143 Knights Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

143 Knights Hollow Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Expect to be impressed with this beautifully updated 4BR home in desirable Pines of Wekiva! Ideal layout w/common living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. Step inside to formal living/dining space-versatile to arrange as you see fit. The heart of the home boasts a stunning gourmet kitchen that's open to the family room-both w/travertine flooring. Kitchen boasts: breakfast bar, concrete counters, tile backsplash, closet pantry and stainless appliances (included!). Roomy eat-in nook overlooks back patio. Family room is spacious, bright and cheery thanks to the vaulted ceiling, picture windows and French doors. Here you'll also benefit from the wood burning fireplace-ideal for chilly winter nights. Convenient downstairs half bath. Master suite at top of staircase. Bedroom large enough for sitting area or private desk. You'll appreciate having a custom closet. And you'll love the updated master bath - dual basin sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower w/attractive tilework all around! Bonus room upstairs ideal for an office or hobby room. Other notable features: (1) Roof new in 2014, (2) new flooring, (3) fresh paint, (4) new plumbing. Another bit of WOW factor - the paver patio out back - oversized and accessible through double set of French doors (family/dining rooms). Great entertainment spot! Ideal location - you'll love living in a community of well maintained homes just a short drive to essential shopping and dining. Come see all that this special home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
