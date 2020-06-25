143 KNIGHTS HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Expect to be impressed with this beautifully updated 4BR home in desirable Pines of Wekiva! Ideal layout w/common living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. Step inside to formal living/dining space-versatile to arrange as you see fit. The heart of the home boasts a stunning gourmet kitchen that's open to the family room-both w/travertine flooring. Kitchen boasts: breakfast bar, concrete counters, tile backsplash, closet pantry and stainless appliances (included!). Roomy eat-in nook overlooks back patio. Family room is spacious, bright and cheery thanks to the vaulted ceiling, picture windows and French doors. Here you'll also benefit from the wood burning fireplace-ideal for chilly winter nights. Convenient downstairs half bath. Master suite at top of staircase. Bedroom large enough for sitting area or private desk. You'll appreciate having a custom closet. And you'll love the updated master bath - dual basin sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower w/attractive tilework all around! Bonus room upstairs ideal for an office or hobby room. Other notable features: (1) Roof new in 2014, (2) new flooring, (3) fresh paint, (4) new plumbing. Another bit of WOW factor - the paver patio out back - oversized and accessible through double set of French doors (family/dining rooms). Great entertainment spot! Ideal location - you'll love living in a community of well maintained homes just a short drive to essential shopping and dining. Come see all that this special home has to offer!