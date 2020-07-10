All apartments in Apopka
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

1333 HONEY ROAD

1333 Honey Road · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Honey Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome one-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths along with an enclosed Florida room which expands your living space. Enjoy your private back yard which is totally fenced. Open and tiled floor plan with eat in kitchen and lots of counter space. Family room has carefree tile flooring and tons of natural lighting. The kitchen has tile flooring and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, disposal, electric range. A washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Master suite features a relaxing garden tub, vanity with makeup area and stall shower. Newer AC! Excellent location near major highways, restaurants and shopping in the area. Close to the 429! Immediate occupancy! Lawn cutting is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 HONEY ROAD have any available units?
1333 HONEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 HONEY ROAD have?
Some of 1333 HONEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 HONEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1333 HONEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 HONEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1333 HONEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1333 HONEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1333 HONEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1333 HONEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 HONEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 HONEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1333 HONEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1333 HONEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1333 HONEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 HONEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 HONEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.

