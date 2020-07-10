1333 HONEY ROAD

Amenities

Awesome one-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths along with an enclosed Florida room which expands your living space. Enjoy your private back yard which is totally fenced. Open and tiled floor plan with eat in kitchen and lots of counter space. Family room has carefree tile flooring and tons of natural lighting. The kitchen has tile flooring and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, disposal, electric range. A washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Master suite features a relaxing garden tub, vanity with makeup area and stall shower. Newer AC! Excellent location near major highways, restaurants and shopping in the area. Close to the 429! Immediate occupancy! Lawn cutting is included in rent.