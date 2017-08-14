1264 FALCONCREST BOULEVARD

Amenities

This 4 bedroom / 3 bath Pool home is available now. This home features a screened-enclosed pool, fenced yard, fireplace, and kitchen that overlooks the pool. There is plenty of living space with a formal dining/living room, family room with fireplace and a large loft upstairs. One bed and full bath is downstairs. The large kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space. The pool pump is new, the AC unit is new and energy efficient. Flooring upstairs is plush carpet - like new! Flooring downstairs is beautiful laminate. The master closet is huge and there is lots of storage space throughout. Washer and dryer is included. This home is in a GREAT LOCATION! Convenient to shopping, dining, schools, parks, golf and nearby major roadways to get you anywhere in the Orlando area fast! Renters insurance policy required.