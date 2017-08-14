All apartments in Apopka
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1264 FALCONCREST BOULEVARD

1264 Falconcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Falconcrest Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bedroom / 3 bath Pool home is available now. This home features a screened-enclosed pool, fenced yard, fireplace, and kitchen that overlooks the pool. There is plenty of living space with a formal dining/living room, family room with fireplace and a large loft upstairs. One bed and full bath is downstairs. The large kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space. The pool pump is new, the AC unit is new and energy efficient. Flooring upstairs is plush carpet - like new! Flooring downstairs is beautiful laminate. The master closet is huge and there is lots of storage space throughout. Washer and dryer is included. This home is in a GREAT LOCATION! Convenient to shopping, dining, schools, parks, golf and nearby major roadways to get you anywhere in the Orlando area fast! Renters insurance policy required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

