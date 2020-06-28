All apartments in Apopka
Apopka, FL
1248 Honey Rd. Orange
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1248 Honey Rd. Orange

1248 Honey Road · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Honey Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 1248 Honey Rd. Apopka, FL 32712 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 1248 Honey Rd.Apopka, FL 32712. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. .

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Orange Blossom Trail North from Wekiwa Springs Road, Right onto N. Park Avenue, Left onto Ashley Blvd, Right onto Justin Drive, Right onto Honey Road.

(RLNE2583222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Honey Rd. Orange have any available units?
1248 Honey Rd. Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Honey Rd. Orange have?
Some of 1248 Honey Rd. Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Honey Rd. Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Honey Rd. Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Honey Rd. Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Honey Rd. Orange is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Honey Rd. Orange offer parking?
No, 1248 Honey Rd. Orange does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Honey Rd. Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1248 Honey Rd. Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Honey Rd. Orange have a pool?
No, 1248 Honey Rd. Orange does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Honey Rd. Orange have accessible units?
No, 1248 Honey Rd. Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Honey Rd. Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 Honey Rd. Orange has units with dishwashers.
