1248 Honey Rd. Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 1248 Honey Rd. Apopka, FL 32712 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 1248 Honey Rd.Apopka, FL 32712. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. .



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Orange Blossom Trail North from Wekiwa Springs Road, Right onto N. Park Avenue, Left onto Ashley Blvd, Right onto Justin Drive, Right onto Honey Road.



(RLNE2583222)