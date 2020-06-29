1246 N Fairway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Apopka Townhome Now Available - This Townhouse is a Must See and Will Not Last !



Corner property Located in the Desired Area of Apopka with Outside Patio Area



Kitchen Breakfast Area Oversees Living and Formal Dinning Area, Great for Entertainment



Spacious 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths



One Car Garage with opener. Washer and Dryer for Convenience



Rental Requirements Apply:

Application Fee of $70 per adult, Combined income of 3x the rent, No Criminal Background, No Evictions. Non-refundable Pet Deposit applies, No Dangerous Dog Breeds



Text 305-951-4494 for further questions and showing availability



(RLNE5569090)