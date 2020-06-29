All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1246 N Fairway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1246 N Fairway Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1246 N Fairway Drive

1246 North Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1246 North Fairway Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Apopka Townhome Now Available - This Townhouse is a Must See and Will Not Last !

Corner property Located in the Desired Area of Apopka with Outside Patio Area

Kitchen Breakfast Area Oversees Living and Formal Dinning Area, Great for Entertainment

Spacious 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths

One Car Garage with opener. Washer and Dryer for Convenience

Rental Requirements Apply:
Application Fee of $70 per adult, Combined income of 3x the rent, No Criminal Background, No Evictions. Non-refundable Pet Deposit applies, No Dangerous Dog Breeds

Text 305-951-4494 for further questions and showing availability

(RLNE5569090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 N Fairway Drive have any available units?
1246 N Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 N Fairway Drive have?
Some of 1246 N Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 N Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1246 N Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 N Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 N Fairway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1246 N Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1246 N Fairway Drive offers parking.
Does 1246 N Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1246 N Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 N Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 1246 N Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1246 N Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1246 N Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 N Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 N Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College