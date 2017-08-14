1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apopka! This spacious home features a split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and the remaining bedrooms on the other. Enjoy the open floor plan with a kitchen/family room/dining combo. Large fenced backyard for entertaining! WELCOME HOME!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
