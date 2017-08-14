All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET

1218 Dunbridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1218 Dunbridge Street, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apopka! This spacious home features a split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and the remaining bedrooms on the other. Enjoy the open floor plan with a kitchen/family room/dining combo. Large fenced backyard for entertaining! WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 DUNBRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College