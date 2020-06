Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Beautiful new construction townhouse located in Apopka. Brand new carpet upstairs, tile throughout the first floor. Both bedrooms have a huge closet and bathroom, making this home a true double master. A large loft area at the top of the stairs can be used as an office, media room or play area. Easy access to 408, 414, 429 and the turnpike. Schedule your showing today!



Lawn Care Included!