1031 LOCH VAIL #25 DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

1031 LOCH VAIL #25 DRIVE

1031 Loch Vail · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Loch Vail, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lease a coach home in Apopka's Errol Estates Community. Condo features an absolute immaculate 3 bedroom/2 bathroom END unit, Separate entrance and garage - NO common entrance space. Features a spacious living/dining room combination and a large eat-in kitchen with beautiful solid quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets & counter space. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The patio overlooks a beautiful flower garden. The master bedroom is spacious, equipped with his/hers closets. The master bath has a tub with separate shower stall and extra cabinets. This condo is move-in ready, newer AC and carpeting. Hurry, this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
