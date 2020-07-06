10 Jett Loop

Amenities

5 bedroom 3 bathroom Apopka house is waiting for you. This house has been recently updated throughout and you will notice right away. Starting with the kitchen there are more upgrades than you will normally see between the cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, backsplash and lighting just to name some. Master bedroom is on the first floor which has many upgrades as well and you may not want to leave the convenience of it. One other bedroom is downstairs while the other three are upstairs. Close to everything in Apopka and only a few minutes drive from Longwood and Altamonte Springs.



