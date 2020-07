Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking

Spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with plenty of living space, a split floor plan and no back yard neighbors! Fenced yard! Formal living/dining room plus a family room! Tile in all wet areas! Close to I75, US 301 and US 41 as well as area schools! Don't miss out!