Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE

6725 Guilford Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Guilford Crest Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SCHEDULE SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO. Immediate availability. Pet Friendly Fenced Yard. Move-in ready home in Covington Park. Large corner lot. Walk to schools/parks. You’re welcomed home via an inviting, covered front patio and double doors. An expansive corridor guides you passed the formal living and dining rooms, and on to the heart of the home- the huge kitchen/family room combo. Featuring quartz counters, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, the gorgeous kitchen overlooks the living room and includes an island with a generous breakfast bar and an eat in space. Just off the living room lies the spacious owner’s suite with ceiling fan and volume ceilings. The ensuite includes double vanity sinks, a garden tub for soaking, separate shower, and custom walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are toward the front of the home, well away from the owner’s suite. Two of the bedrooms are separated by the second bathroom, and the last room, located down the hallway is perfect for in-laws or a study/den. A large game room/bonus room up the stairs is cleverly isolated for quiet enjoyment. A partially shaded screened lanai provides a perfect outdoor space for entertaining or grilling. The back yard is entirely fenced, providing privacy while you enjoy your fire pit. The home is freshly painted throughout and has plenty of natural light. Other highlights include interior laundry room, and volume ceilings throughout. Professionally managed. Quick easy showings and application process through ShowMojo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have any available units?
6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
