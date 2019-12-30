6725 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SCHEDULE SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO. Immediate availability. Pet Friendly Fenced Yard. Move-in ready home in Covington Park. Large corner lot. Walk to schools/parks. You’re welcomed home via an inviting, covered front patio and double doors. An expansive corridor guides you passed the formal living and dining rooms, and on to the heart of the home- the huge kitchen/family room combo. Featuring quartz counters, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, the gorgeous kitchen overlooks the living room and includes an island with a generous breakfast bar and an eat in space. Just off the living room lies the spacious owner’s suite with ceiling fan and volume ceilings. The ensuite includes double vanity sinks, a garden tub for soaking, separate shower, and custom walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are toward the front of the home, well away from the owner’s suite. Two of the bedrooms are separated by the second bathroom, and the last room, located down the hallway is perfect for in-laws or a study/den. A large game room/bonus room up the stairs is cleverly isolated for quiet enjoyment. A partially shaded screened lanai provides a perfect outdoor space for entertaining or grilling. The back yard is entirely fenced, providing privacy while you enjoy your fire pit. The home is freshly painted throughout and has plenty of natural light. Other highlights include interior laundry room, and volume ceilings throughout. Professionally managed. Quick easy showings and application process through ShowMojo.