6640 Cambridge Park Dr

Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6640 Cambridge Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6640 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to your new 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the desirable Covington Park. Featuring 1960 SF of living space, this one story split floor plan offers the privacy you need with plenty of space to entertain. The upgraded kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, natural gas oven and range, a closet pantry and stone countertops. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with double glass sliders that lead out to your lanai and extended back yard. And wow, the beautiful views of the pond - perfect for grilling out with family and friends! Your will love the oversized master retreat which showcases an extended window sitting area, walk-in closet and an en suite bath for your convenience. The other two bedrooms share their own full bath. While the 4th bedroom is conveniently located at the front of the house and could be the perfect space for an office, playroom or library. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included.
Ideally located in beautiful Covington Park with playgrounds, tennis court, basketball court, baseball field, club house with fitness facility, and community pools, all within minutes of walking from the house. Other amenities including miles of walking and bike path and a short walking distance to great to schools. This community is located off Big Bend Rd, a minute from I-75, close to HWY 301 and US 41 for easy access to St. Pete, Sarasota, Tampa or Brandon! Accepting Pets. Call now for your appointment to see this lovely home!!

Contact Penny Bradford for more information at 813-493-4333 or email at penny@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr have any available units?
6640 Cambridge Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr have?
Some of 6640 Cambridge Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 Cambridge Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6640 Cambridge Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 Cambridge Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6640 Cambridge Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6640 Cambridge Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6640 Cambridge Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6640 Cambridge Park Dr has a pool.
Does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6640 Cambridge Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6640 Cambridge Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6640 Cambridge Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6640 Cambridge Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
