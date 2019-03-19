6640 Cambridge Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to your new 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the desirable Covington Park. Featuring 1960 SF of living space, this one story split floor plan offers the privacy you need with plenty of space to entertain. The upgraded kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, natural gas oven and range, a closet pantry and stone countertops. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with double glass sliders that lead out to your lanai and extended back yard. And wow, the beautiful views of the pond - perfect for grilling out with family and friends! Your will love the oversized master retreat which showcases an extended window sitting area, walk-in closet and an en suite bath for your convenience. The other two bedrooms share their own full bath. While the 4th bedroom is conveniently located at the front of the house and could be the perfect space for an office, playroom or library. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included.

Ideally located in beautiful Covington Park with playgrounds, tennis court, basketball court, baseball field, club house with fitness facility, and community pools, all within minutes of walking from the house. Other amenities including miles of walking and bike path and a short walking distance to great to schools. This community is located off Big Bend Rd, a minute from I-75, close to HWY 301 and US 41 for easy access to St. Pete, Sarasota, Tampa or Brandon! Accepting Pets. Call now for your appointment to see this lovely home!!



Contact Penny Bradford for more information at 813-493-4333 or email at penny@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com