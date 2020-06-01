6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool

Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream. At 2,184 sq ft, this home is not short on living space! Upstairs, the home’s 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths are complemented by an additional loft space that would make a great playroom or hangout space. The downstairs master suite provides separation and privacy and the water views from the large windows can’t be beaten! In the kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space are just further proof that care and thought went into finishing this home. The neutral color palette and large windows provide an open and airy feel. No doubt about it though, this home’s location sets it apart! With unimpeded views of the water from all front-facing windows, this home sits across from a community pool, dog park, and gorgeous walking trails. Waterset, a planned Newland Community, offers lifestyle amenities including multiple pools, fitness centers, the Waterset Club and Café and even a charter school! Located just off I-75 this townhouse has everything you are looking for! The washer and dryer are included and complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA. This one will go fast. ** Take a VIRTUAL 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gz6r1GxZTco&mls=1 **