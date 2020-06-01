All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:50 PM

6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE

6309 Shore Vista Place · (813) 944-7806
Location

6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream. At 2,184 sq ft, this home is not short on living space! Upstairs, the home’s 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths are complemented by an additional loft space that would make a great playroom or hangout space. The downstairs master suite provides separation and privacy and the water views from the large windows can’t be beaten! In the kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space are just further proof that care and thought went into finishing this home. The neutral color palette and large windows provide an open and airy feel. No doubt about it though, this home’s location sets it apart! With unimpeded views of the water from all front-facing windows, this home sits across from a community pool, dog park, and gorgeous walking trails. Waterset, a planned Newland Community, offers lifestyle amenities including multiple pools, fitness centers, the Waterset Club and Café and even a charter school! Located just off I-75 this townhouse has everything you are looking for! The washer and dryer are included and complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA. This one will go fast. ** Take a VIRTUAL 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gz6r1GxZTco&mls=1 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1050
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE have any available units?
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE have?
Some of 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE does offer parking.
Does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE has a pool.
Does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
