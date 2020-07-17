6206 Colmar Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4/2 Home with no rear neighbors and lots of Community Amenities - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Stop looking, make this tastefully well laid out 4 bed 2 bath home your next home. As you walk through the front door you will be greeted by beautiful high ceilings with arches. Three guest bedrooms are to the front of the home and the master suite is nicely tucked away to rear of the home with easy access to the private backyard with no rear neighbors. Enjoy your huge family and dining room as you entertain in your well appointed kitchen with granite counter top and gas burning stove. Once you come home you never have to leave the community. Waterset is a 1,319-acre residential master-planned development in Apollo Beach which has a vibrant home-town community feel! The characters of the neighborhood is enhanced by thoughtfully designed pedestrian areas, open green spaces, swimming pools, a splash pad, dog park, ponds, and conservation. Lawn care is included with the rent to make your life easier!



VIEW A 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR :

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1902551?accessKey=5fb6



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-813-786-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4176515)