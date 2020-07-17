All apartments in Apollo Beach
6206 Colmar Place

Location

6206 Colmar Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6206 Colmar Place · Avail. now

$2,275

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2101 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Beautiful 4/2 Home with no rear neighbors and lots of Community Amenities - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Stop looking, make this tastefully well laid out 4 bed 2 bath home your next home. As you walk through the front door you will be greeted by beautiful high ceilings with arches. Three guest bedrooms are to the front of the home and the master suite is nicely tucked away to rear of the home with easy access to the private backyard with no rear neighbors. Enjoy your huge family and dining room as you entertain in your well appointed kitchen with granite counter top and gas burning stove. Once you come home you never have to leave the community. Waterset is a 1,319-acre residential master-planned development in Apollo Beach which has a vibrant home-town community feel! The characters of the neighborhood is enhanced by thoughtfully designed pedestrian areas, open green spaces, swimming pools, a splash pad, dog park, ponds, and conservation. Lawn care is included with the rent to make your life easier!

VIEW A 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR :
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1902551?accessKey=5fb6

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-813-786-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4176515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Colmar Place have any available units?
6206 Colmar Place has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6206 Colmar Place have?
Some of 6206 Colmar Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 Colmar Place currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Colmar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Colmar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6206 Colmar Place is pet friendly.
Does 6206 Colmar Place offer parking?
Yes, 6206 Colmar Place offers parking.
Does 6206 Colmar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Colmar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Colmar Place have a pool?
Yes, 6206 Colmar Place has a pool.
Does 6206 Colmar Place have accessible units?
No, 6206 Colmar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Colmar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 Colmar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6206 Colmar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6206 Colmar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
