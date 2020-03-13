All apartments in Apollo Beach
5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE

5418 Silver Sun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5418 Silver Sun Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
GORGEOUS, barely lived in Southhampton 2 floor plan by Cardel Homes is now available in the highly sought after community of Waterset! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a flex space that can be used as a formal dining or extra living area as well as a large study/den with french doors allowing for an abundance of natural light. Beautiful modern tile, sleek gray cabinets and white quartz make for an amazing entertaining space. The master bathroom has a huge walk-in shower, large vanity with double sinks and plenty of storage! Enjoy the FL lifestyle on your screened in lanai with a lake view (no backyard neighbors). With over $40,000 in upgrades, this house is a MUST SEE!!! Right down the street is the new Waterset Club with resort style pools, playground, tennis, pickleball, volleyball and basketball courts and a fully equipped gym. This home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE have any available units?
5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE have?
Some of 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
