5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE

Amenities
GORGEOUS, barely lived in Southhampton 2 floor plan by Cardel Homes is now available in the highly sought after community of Waterset! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a flex space that can be used as a formal dining or extra living area as well as a large study/den with french doors allowing for an abundance of natural light. Beautiful modern tile, sleek gray cabinets and white quartz make for an amazing entertaining space. The master bathroom has a huge walk-in shower, large vanity with double sinks and plenty of storage! Enjoy the FL lifestyle on your screened in lanai with a lake view (no backyard neighbors). With over $40,000 in upgrades, this house is a MUST SEE!!! Right down the street is the new Waterset Club with resort style pools, playground, tennis, pickleball, volleyball and basketball courts and a fully equipped gym. This home is also for sale.