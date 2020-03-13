5418 SILVER SUN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

GORGEOUS, barely lived in Southhampton 2 floor plan by Cardel Homes is now available in the highly sought after community of Waterset! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a flex space that can be used as a formal dining or extra living area as well as a large study/den with french doors allowing for an abundance of natural light. Beautiful modern tile, sleek gray cabinets and white quartz make for an amazing entertaining space. The master bathroom has a huge walk-in shower, large vanity with double sinks and plenty of storage! Enjoy the FL lifestyle on your screened in lanai with a lake view (no backyard neighbors). With over $40,000 in upgrades, this house is a MUST SEE!!! Right down the street is the new Waterset Club with resort style pools, playground, tennis, pickleball, volleyball and basketball courts and a fully equipped gym. This home is also for sale.