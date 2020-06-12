529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance. When you enter, the exquisite rich wood flooring in the main living areas make quite a statement. Just off the entry on the left through French doors is the den/office or guest room. To the right is the formal dining area with gorgeous wood beams on the ceiling and plenty of space for hosting dinner parties.



The upgraded kitchen is a chef’s dream, with espresso crowned cabinets, a wine cabinet, a large prep island with dual sinks with bar seating, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, and gleaming granite countertops. A dinette area adjacent to the kitchen is the perfect spot for casual meals and overlooks the generously sized family room.



Venture outside to the covered patio where you’ll enjoy BBQs and the large freshly landscaped fenced-in back-yard.

Walk up the stairs to find all 3 roomy bedrooms. A master suite you’ll never want to leave features an abundance of windows for natural light and an oversized luxurious master bath with an extra-long comfort height vanity with dual sinks, large walk-in shower with separate garden tub and a huge walk-in closet.



The 2nd and 3rd bedroom and full bath are located opposite the master bedroom giving everyone plenty of space and privacy.

Complete lawn maintenance, water, and trash is included in the rent services saving you time and money.



Mirabay is a gated waterfront community with 2 pools, tennis, gym, basketball plus a Café, play parks, and walking trails. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and main roads for easy travel!



This charming home won’t last long. Call today to schedule a showing!