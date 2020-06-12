All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE

529 Winterside Drive · (813) 944-7806
Apollo Beach
Location

529 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance. When you enter, the exquisite rich wood flooring in the main living areas make quite a statement. Just off the entry on the left through French doors is the den/office or guest room. To the right is the formal dining area with gorgeous wood beams on the ceiling and plenty of space for hosting dinner parties.

The upgraded kitchen is a chef’s dream, with espresso crowned cabinets, a wine cabinet, a large prep island with dual sinks with bar seating, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, and gleaming granite countertops. A dinette area adjacent to the kitchen is the perfect spot for casual meals and overlooks the generously sized family room.

Venture outside to the covered patio where you’ll enjoy BBQs and the large freshly landscaped fenced-in back-yard.
Walk up the stairs to find all 3 roomy bedrooms. A master suite you’ll never want to leave features an abundance of windows for natural light and an oversized luxurious master bath with an extra-long comfort height vanity with dual sinks, large walk-in shower with separate garden tub and a huge walk-in closet.

The 2nd and 3rd bedroom and full bath are located opposite the master bedroom giving everyone plenty of space and privacy.
Complete lawn maintenance, water, and trash is included in the rent services saving you time and money.

Mirabay is a gated waterfront community with 2 pools, tennis, gym, basketball plus a Café, play parks, and walking trails. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and main roads for easy travel!

This charming home won’t last long. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
