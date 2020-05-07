4916 White Chicory Dr

Amenities

LIMITED TIME OFFER!! MOVE IN BY 5/20/2020 & GET $500 OFF 3RD MONTH'S RENT!! Brand New 5 Bed/2.5 Bath home provides ample living space, as well as convenience. The kitchen is a dream, with a center island, full-size pantry and appliances. The downstairs master suite provides complete privacy and space, with a huge walk-in closet as well as his and hers sinks. The second floor has four additional bedrooms and a loft, perfect for accommodating and entertaining overnight guests. The community of Lynwood in Apollo Beach is within close proximity to the waters of Tampa Bay, providing boating, paddle boarding, kayaking and other aquatic opportunities. The nearby E.G. Simmons Regional Park and the popular Manatee Viewing Center. Within the community itself, residents will enjoy a resort-style swimming pool with cabana seating and an adjacent green space for an abundance of outdoor activities in the Florida sun. Available Now.