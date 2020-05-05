All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
405 Manns Harbor Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

405 Manns Harbor Dr

405 Manns Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Apollo Beach
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

405 Manns Harbor Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom,2.5 bath WATERFRONT home in beautiful Mira Bay Apollo Beach! This updated home located in the gated community of Mira Bay offers spaciousness and has everything you need! The great room is open and bright, also connecting to the upgraded kitchen. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, ample cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances with gas range. For added privacy, the large master suite is located downstairs with a private en-suite and huge walk in closet with custom shelving. The master bathroom includes two separate vanity stations, garden soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms with plush carpeting and plenty of natural sunlight. Relax in the screened in patio and take in the serene view of the waterfront out back. Being a part of Mira Bay, you will enjoy so many amenities including, Clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and a sparkling swimming pool complete with lap lanes. Minutes from I-75, Manatee Viewing Center, Local shopping, and restaurants. Tenant Occupied, Available 06/10/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/RNtCjwTZZ4U

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Manns Harbor Dr have any available units?
405 Manns Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 405 Manns Harbor Dr have?
Some of 405 Manns Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Manns Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
405 Manns Harbor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Manns Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Manns Harbor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 405 Manns Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 405 Manns Harbor Dr does offer parking.
Does 405 Manns Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Manns Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Manns Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 405 Manns Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 405 Manns Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 405 Manns Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Manns Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Manns Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Manns Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Manns Harbor Dr has units with air conditioning.
