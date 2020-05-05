405 Manns Harbor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

4 Bedroom,2.5 bath WATERFRONT home in beautiful Mira Bay Apollo Beach! This updated home located in the gated community of Mira Bay offers spaciousness and has everything you need! The great room is open and bright, also connecting to the upgraded kitchen. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, ample cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances with gas range. For added privacy, the large master suite is located downstairs with a private en-suite and huge walk in closet with custom shelving. The master bathroom includes two separate vanity stations, garden soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms with plush carpeting and plenty of natural sunlight. Relax in the screened in patio and take in the serene view of the waterfront out back. Being a part of Mira Bay, you will enjoy so many amenities including, Clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and a sparkling swimming pool complete with lap lanes. Minutes from I-75, Manatee Viewing Center, Local shopping, and restaurants. Tenant Occupied, Available 06/10/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/RNtCjwTZZ4U