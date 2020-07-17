All apartments in Apollo Beach
10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP

10267 Newminster Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10267 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready for move in next week located in Belmont off US 301 in Ruskin. The builder is enhancing the community and an elementary school is being built in neighborhood. Publix and other shops are being built at the front of entrance. This single family home has room for everyone. Three bedrooms and two and a half bath with den upstairs. Amazing master bathroom with garden tub, stand up shower, and custom shelving in large walk in closet. Living room, dining room and kitchen with half bath are located on the first floor. Granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are included located in laundry room off the kitchen. Two car garage. Large fenced in backyard with screened in porch. Beautiful cherry wood high quality laminate flooring throughout the house. Entire house has been repainted inside with a neutral gray color. Community pool, basket ball courts and tennis courts. Playground located on your street and at the pool. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP have any available units?
10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP have?
Some of 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP offers parking.
Does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP has a pool.
Does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
