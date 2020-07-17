10267 NEWMINSTER LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Ready for move in next week located in Belmont off US 301 in Ruskin. The builder is enhancing the community and an elementary school is being built in neighborhood. Publix and other shops are being built at the front of entrance. This single family home has room for everyone. Three bedrooms and two and a half bath with den upstairs. Amazing master bathroom with garden tub, stand up shower, and custom shelving in large walk in closet. Living room, dining room and kitchen with half bath are located on the first floor. Granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are included located in laundry room off the kitchen. Two car garage. Large fenced in backyard with screened in porch. Beautiful cherry wood high quality laminate flooring throughout the house. Entire house has been repainted inside with a neutral gray color. Community pool, basket ball courts and tennis courts. Playground located on your street and at the pool. Call today for a private showing.