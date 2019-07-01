All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE

10160 Celtic Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10160 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
A WATERFRONT, LANDSCAPED, EXPENSIVELY FENCED YARD sets a beautiful stage for this big, bonus-filled, energy-efficient home in Belmont! Enjoy sunsets over the pond from your brick-paved back patio or screened lanai in the same way you greet the sunrise from your covered front porch. In 3,200 square feet, spread out with a waterview living room, dining room and kitchen as well as 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a front office or den, plus a 360-sf upstairs flex space suitable for play time, workouts or whatever suits your family. The spacious master bedroom and bath are downstairs along with a lavatory and laundry for convenience. All other beds and bathrooms are upstairs, each with a walk-in closet and 2 sharing a tandem bath in a back corner. Upgrades in this 2013 Beazer Newbury II design include a Culligan water softener, 18-inch tile, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, staggered wood cabinets with crown molding, and a brand-new wood laminate floor in the living room. Energy benefits include R38 attic insulation, double-pane windows, and 1 of the 2 AC units replaced for better performance in 2017. Belmont is a growing neighborhood with a waterfront pool and recreation complex, tennis and basketball courts, trails and more near schools, shops, restaurants, the regional hospital, and easy routes to Tampa, Gulf beaches or beyond! For renters this provides a washer and dryer, exterior care including pest control, and local management at your service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE have any available units?
10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE have?
Some of 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsApollo Beach Apartments with Balconies
Apollo Beach Apartments with GaragesApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus