10160 CELTIC ASH DRIVE

A WATERFRONT, LANDSCAPED, EXPENSIVELY FENCED YARD sets a beautiful stage for this big, bonus-filled, energy-efficient home in Belmont! Enjoy sunsets over the pond from your brick-paved back patio or screened lanai in the same way you greet the sunrise from your covered front porch. In 3,200 square feet, spread out with a waterview living room, dining room and kitchen as well as 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a front office or den, plus a 360-sf upstairs flex space suitable for play time, workouts or whatever suits your family. The spacious master bedroom and bath are downstairs along with a lavatory and laundry for convenience. All other beds and bathrooms are upstairs, each with a walk-in closet and 2 sharing a tandem bath in a back corner. Upgrades in this 2013 Beazer Newbury II design include a Culligan water softener, 18-inch tile, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, staggered wood cabinets with crown molding, and a brand-new wood laminate floor in the living room. Energy benefits include R38 attic insulation, double-pane windows, and 1 of the 2 AC units replaced for better performance in 2017. Belmont is a growing neighborhood with a waterfront pool and recreation complex, tennis and basketball courts, trails and more near schools, shops, restaurants, the regional hospital, and easy routes to Tampa, Gulf beaches or beyond! For renters this provides a washer and dryer, exterior care including pest control, and local management at your service.