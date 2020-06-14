10026 IVORY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome Home! This like-new 2,590 square foot open concept home is any entertainers dream. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! The master is on the first floor and the additional three bedrooms are upstairs. There is a spacious loft upstairs, which could be a play room, game room, or an additional living room! Enjoy a large screened in patio with gorgeous water views and breathtaking sunsets! The yard is fenced around the back and sides of the home. The community has many amenities for you to enjoy, such as a community pool (and another one being built), two tennis courts, a basketball court, playgrounds, parks, hammocks, and walking/biking trails. The home is in walking distance to the new Belmont Elementary School and you can easily bike to Sumner High School, both of which will be opening at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year! They are in the process of building a Publix at the entrance of the community, as well as other stores, which will be very convenient. Close to interstates and highways, which makes it easy to get around. AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Apply today at https://jengarcia.tenantcloud.com/listing/496400 or call Owner/Landlord.