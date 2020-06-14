All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

10026 IVORY DRIVE

10026 Ivory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10026 Ivory Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home! This like-new 2,590 square foot open concept home is any entertainers dream. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! The master is on the first floor and the additional three bedrooms are upstairs. There is a spacious loft upstairs, which could be a play room, game room, or an additional living room! Enjoy a large screened in patio with gorgeous water views and breathtaking sunsets! The yard is fenced around the back and sides of the home. The community has many amenities for you to enjoy, such as a community pool (and another one being built), two tennis courts, a basketball court, playgrounds, parks, hammocks, and walking/biking trails. The home is in walking distance to the new Belmont Elementary School and you can easily bike to Sumner High School, both of which will be opening at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year! They are in the process of building a Publix at the entrance of the community, as well as other stores, which will be very convenient. Close to interstates and highways, which makes it easy to get around. AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Apply today at https://jengarcia.tenantcloud.com/listing/496400 or call Owner/Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10026 IVORY DRIVE have any available units?
10026 IVORY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 10026 IVORY DRIVE have?
Some of 10026 IVORY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10026 IVORY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10026 IVORY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10026 IVORY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10026 IVORY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 10026 IVORY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10026 IVORY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10026 IVORY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10026 IVORY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10026 IVORY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10026 IVORY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10026 IVORY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10026 IVORY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10026 IVORY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10026 IVORY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10026 IVORY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10026 IVORY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
