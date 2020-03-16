10014 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP

Amenities

Fantastic Price for this Beautiful 3 BR, 2 Bath New Jersey Model just under 1,800 square feet in the VERY desirable community of Belmont and the Lucaya Lake Club in Ruskin, Florida. Come see this stunning home before it’s to late. The interior features an upgraded kitchen with all top line appliances included, attractive light fixtures, all window blinds, fan's also all included! Upgraded tile throughout living room, granite counter tops, master suite including a garden tub and shower, HUGE walk in closet, double sinks and so much more! The exterior features a beautiful private backyard oasis with a screened in lanai and no rear neighbors, which is a great size for parties and gatherings!! This house is in a beautiful community that has a TON of amenities including: a pool, basketball court, tennis court and a great park for play!! Also, mailbox is conveniently located in front of the property! Don’t miss out on this great price with restaurants, fast food, cleaners, medical care, gas, Summerfield crossing golf club and Apollo beach dog park all just 5 miles away! This won’t last long at this price, call for you private viewing today!