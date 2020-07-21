976 Leeward Place Unit# 303

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool playground volleyball court car wash area

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

2 Bed 2 Bath Move In Ready Condo For Rent @ The Landing in Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



- Excellent location - just minutes from I4, The Altamonte Mall, and all the restaurants and dining the area has to offer!

- Laminate Floors throughout

- Washer and dryer included

-Freshly Painted



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. (Limit of 2 pets - 30 lbs weight limit per pet)

There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit (minimum score of 600 to be considered),

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

-Community Approval is required



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.

www.BelmontManagementGroup.com

www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE4921011)