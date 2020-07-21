All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
976 Leeward Place Unit# 303
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

976 Leeward Place Unit# 303

976 Leeward Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

976 Leeward Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
volleyball court
car wash area
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
2 Bed 2 Bath Move In Ready Condo For Rent @ The Landing in Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

- Excellent location - just minutes from I4, The Altamonte Mall, and all the restaurants and dining the area has to offer!
- Laminate Floors throughout
- Washer and dryer included
-Freshly Painted

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. (Limit of 2 pets - 30 lbs weight limit per pet)
There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit (minimum score of 600 to be considered),
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes
-Community Approval is required

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.
www.BelmontManagementGroup.com
www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4921011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 have any available units?
976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 have?
Some of 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 currently offering any rent specials?
976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 is pet friendly.
Does 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 offer parking?
No, 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 does not offer parking.
Does 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 have a pool?
Yes, 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 has a pool.
Does 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 have accessible units?
No, 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Leeward Place Unit# 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus