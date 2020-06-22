All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202

873 Grand Regency Pointe · (407) 917-8538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

873 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 873 Grand Regency Pointe - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus! - This condo is located in a gated community in a great location! The home has modern paint colors and has good space. Unit is 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,170 square feet. There is a living room and a sitting room/dining room combination, which is open to the kitchen. The inside laundry is located just off the kitchen. There is upgraded laminate vinyl in the kitchen and baths with carpet in all the other living areas and there are ceiling fans. You can get to SR434, SR436 and I-4 easily.

Water and sewer included.

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
The HOA requires a credit score of 600 plus.

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE1877210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 have any available units?
873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity