873 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 202

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus! - This condo is located in a gated community in a great location! The home has modern paint colors and has good space. Unit is 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,170 square feet. There is a living room and a sitting room/dining room combination, which is open to the kitchen. The inside laundry is located just off the kitchen. There is upgraded laminate vinyl in the kitchen and baths with carpet in all the other living areas and there are ceiling fans. You can get to SR434, SR436 and I-4 easily.



Water and sewer included.



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

The HOA requires a credit score of 600 plus.



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



