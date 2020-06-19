856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ORLANDO FOR THIS 3/2 CONDO! - SUPER 3/2 CONDO IN LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This condo is on the 2nd floor but your steps are inside your unit and then up to a very roomy living room, dining area, dinette and kitchen with inside laundry room! Bedrooms are split from each other for better privacy for the Master Bedroom. Master Bathroom has garden tub with shower and the 2nd bath has tub/shower also. Must see and COMMUNITY POOL with spa is being resurfaced right now so no picture but there is a kitchen, fitness center, Tennis courts, and GATED entrance to this great condo so call now to see! Available now and Condo Association takes about 3 days after you approved with property manager so give yourself at least 2 weeks before you move in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5353458)