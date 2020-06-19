All apartments in Altamonte Springs
856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203

856 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

856 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ORLANDO FOR THIS 3/2 CONDO! - SUPER 3/2 CONDO IN LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This condo is on the 2nd floor but your steps are inside your unit and then up to a very roomy living room, dining area, dinette and kitchen with inside laundry room! Bedrooms are split from each other for better privacy for the Master Bedroom. Master Bathroom has garden tub with shower and the 2nd bath has tub/shower also. Must see and COMMUNITY POOL with spa is being resurfaced right now so no picture but there is a kitchen, fitness center, Tennis courts, and GATED entrance to this great condo so call now to see! Available now and Condo Association takes about 3 days after you approved with property manager so give yourself at least 2 weeks before you move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5353458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 have any available units?
856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 have?
Some of 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.

