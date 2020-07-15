All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:16 AM

832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203

832 Grand Regency Pointe · (407) 855-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

832 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 13

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs - Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs, will be Available 8/13/20! Crescent Place at Lake Lotus offers residents a gated community, pool, clubhouse and fitness area. This cozy condo is on the second floor and features volume ceilings with a gorgeous view of the luxurious pool area. The unit offers an open floor plan, which includes living space, loft (which can double as an office space,) dining area and separate kitchen. The fully-equipped kitchen features plenty of cabinetry storage and breakfast bar. Off of the kitchen has pantry space and a large laundry room with washer and dryer included as convenience items only. The large bedroom has a walk-in closet. Small to medium sized pets will be considered. HOA application and approval required.

(RLNE5891399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 have any available units?
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 have?
Some of 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
