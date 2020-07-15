Amenities

832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs - Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs, will be Available 8/13/20! Crescent Place at Lake Lotus offers residents a gated community, pool, clubhouse and fitness area. This cozy condo is on the second floor and features volume ceilings with a gorgeous view of the luxurious pool area. The unit offers an open floor plan, which includes living space, loft (which can double as an office space,) dining area and separate kitchen. The fully-equipped kitchen features plenty of cabinetry storage and breakfast bar. Off of the kitchen has pantry space and a large laundry room with washer and dryer included as convenience items only. The large bedroom has a walk-in closet. Small to medium sized pets will be considered. HOA application and approval required.



