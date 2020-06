Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Thoughtfully renovated condo in Altamonte Springs. This cozy 1/1 has an open floor plan and tile throughout. The kitchen is open to the living room and has plenty of room for storage with all stainless steel appliances. The living room has built in shelves for extra storage and a screened patio with outside storage closet. The condo is located by the community pool and close to the community gym. The community is close to shopping, i-4 and the 414. This property is gated and won't last long. Please call your agent today for a showing. Tenant occupied until 5-28-20.