Altamonte Springs, FL
823 Grand Regency
Last updated March 1 2020

823 Grand Regency

823 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Altamonte Springs
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

823 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
trash valet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
trash valet
2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo in Gated Community. In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom is located in the gates of Crescent Place at Lake Lotus. This unit is on the second floor and has been well maintained and is in a great location. Freshly painted with brand new carpet. Brand new stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, large walk-in pantry and large walk-in closets. Less than a mile from Seminole State College, I-4 and multiple shopping centers. This gated community offers a resort style pool, tennis court and a clubhouse with a fitness center. The Rent includes water, basic cable, washer, dryer, ground maintenance, car wash area and valet trash pick up.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5386787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Grand Regency have any available units?
823 Grand Regency doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Grand Regency have?
Some of 823 Grand Regency's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Grand Regency currently offering any rent specials?
823 Grand Regency is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Grand Regency pet-friendly?
No, 823 Grand Regency is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 823 Grand Regency offer parking?
No, 823 Grand Regency does not offer parking.
Does 823 Grand Regency have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 Grand Regency offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Grand Regency have a pool?
Yes, 823 Grand Regency has a pool.
Does 823 Grand Regency have accessible units?
No, 823 Grand Regency does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Grand Regency have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Grand Regency does not have units with dishwashers.
