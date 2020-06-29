823 Grand Regency

Amenities
2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo in Gated Community. In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom is located in the gates of Crescent Place at Lake Lotus. This unit is on the second floor and has been well maintained and is in a great location. Freshly painted with brand new carpet. Brand new stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, large walk-in pantry and large walk-in closets. Less than a mile from Seminole State College, I-4 and multiple shopping centers. This gated community offers a resort style pool, tennis court and a clubhouse with a fitness center. The Rent includes water, basic cable, washer, dryer, ground maintenance, car wash area and valet trash pick up.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5386787)