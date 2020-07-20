821 Grand Regency Pointe #204

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court trash valet

LOOK AND LEASE SPECIALS! 3 BR/2BA, luxurious granite, nickel modern fixtures, W/D! - THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



This is a MUST see condo! The utmost in privacy, this second floor, corner condo has tons of natural light streaming in from all the windows. Recently renovated and painted, this condo boasts very tasteful upgrades, from granite, to brand new stainless steel appliances, decorator wall colors, brand new plush carpeting, brand new faux wood vinyl--scoop this one up before it's gone!



Split plan and soaring ceilings welcome you to your new home. The master bedroom is very spacious, with a huge en suite bath and walk in closet. You have a living room and a den--plenty of space to spread out! The dining room is defined and just off of the kitchen, perfect for entertaining family. The other two bedrooms are on the other side of your condo home and share a renovated bath, as well.



Your rent payment includes water, garbage, sewer, valet trash and pest control on a call back basis.



This community is in the middle of lots of development, close to shopping, restaurants and all major highways (including the very convenient. brand new 429 extension)!



(RLNE2149886)