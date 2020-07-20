All apartments in Altamonte Springs
821 Grand Regency Pointe #204

821 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

821 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
trash valet
LOOK AND LEASE SPECIALS! 3 BR/2BA, luxurious granite, nickel modern fixtures, W/D! - THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

This is a MUST see condo! The utmost in privacy, this second floor, corner condo has tons of natural light streaming in from all the windows. Recently renovated and painted, this condo boasts very tasteful upgrades, from granite, to brand new stainless steel appliances, decorator wall colors, brand new plush carpeting, brand new faux wood vinyl--scoop this one up before it's gone!

Split plan and soaring ceilings welcome you to your new home. The master bedroom is very spacious, with a huge en suite bath and walk in closet. You have a living room and a den--plenty of space to spread out! The dining room is defined and just off of the kitchen, perfect for entertaining family. The other two bedrooms are on the other side of your condo home and share a renovated bath, as well.

Your rent payment includes water, garbage, sewer, valet trash and pest control on a call back basis.

This community is in the middle of lots of development, close to shopping, restaurants and all major highways (including the very convenient. brand new 429 extension)!

(RLNE2149886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 have any available units?
821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 have?
Some of 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 currently offering any rent specials?
821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 pet-friendly?
No, 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 offer parking?
No, 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 does not offer parking.
Does 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 have a pool?
Yes, 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 has a pool.
Does 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 have accessible units?
No, 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Grand Regency Pointe #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
